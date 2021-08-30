Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $81.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

