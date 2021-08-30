Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.08. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,100 in the last 90 days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $6,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.