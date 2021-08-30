56,425 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. 264,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.