AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NULG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.51. 145,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15.

