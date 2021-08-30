23,609 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Twitter accounts for 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,270,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $156,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937,815 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 318,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,714,580. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

