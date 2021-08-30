17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,623 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Danaher accounts for about 2.1% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

