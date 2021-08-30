Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

