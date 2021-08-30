-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in I-Mab by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in I-Mab by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. 12,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.74.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.