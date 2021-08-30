AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Masco makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.18. 36,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.