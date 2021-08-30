Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.32. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,993. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.