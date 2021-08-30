Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 619 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,064. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

