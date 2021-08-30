MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €209.92 ($246.97).

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ETR MTX traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €197.30 ($232.12). 157,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €207.13. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 89.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

