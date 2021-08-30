National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 33.1% in August

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 29th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,898. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $206.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

