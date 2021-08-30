Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $885,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000.

Get Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BATT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.