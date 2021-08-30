Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.57. 775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.