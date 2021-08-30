Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $134.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

