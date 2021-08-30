JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $6,297.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

