Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 4,813 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hawaiian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

