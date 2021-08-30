The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.26. The Gap reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last three months. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 583,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

