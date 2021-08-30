General American Investors Co. Inc. Takes Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $11,731,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.23. 49,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

