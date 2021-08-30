Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.29.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.99 on Monday, hitting C$37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 351,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,126. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

