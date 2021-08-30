AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.