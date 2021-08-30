Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.58. 137,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.