Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 194 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 68,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 107,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,927,000 after purchasing an additional 311,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 349,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.56. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

