Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $17.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,897.22. 29,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,892.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.