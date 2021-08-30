Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Increases By 89.0%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,078. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

