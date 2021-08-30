Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 869,500 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the July 29th total of 469,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.0 days.

FTMNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

FTMNF traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.