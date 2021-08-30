Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 95.7% in August

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

AIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 122,114 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

