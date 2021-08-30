Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 4,797 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,146.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

ET traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. 140,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,037,932. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

