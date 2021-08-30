Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,618,679. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.