Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

