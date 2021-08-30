Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 555 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.51. 2,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,895. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

