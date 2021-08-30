Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $41.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 88,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.