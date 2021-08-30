Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,062. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

