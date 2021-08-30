Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after buying an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,465 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 3,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,161. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

