Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $293.04

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.04 and last traded at $293.03, with a volume of 5271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.78.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

