Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Trading Up 41.6% Over Last Week

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market capitalization of $93,551.66 and $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Coin Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org . Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur using one of the exchanges listed above.

