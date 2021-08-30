Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,617,000 after purchasing an additional 543,751 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,167 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715,398 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 857,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 900,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.29 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $31.44.

