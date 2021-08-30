Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.10. 362,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,548,962. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.