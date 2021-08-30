SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $354.83. 191,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

