The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Up 96.6% in August

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the July 29th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. 489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $842.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

