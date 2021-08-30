Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 21,070,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth $820,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Endo International by 340.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,074. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

