iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Cut by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,008 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after purchasing an additional 689,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117,687.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 592,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 591,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. 3,452,262 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75.

