Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $33.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 52 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $621.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200 over the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

