Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.97

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $287.97 and last traded at $287.97, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

