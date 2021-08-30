Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.95. 4,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $821.19 million and a P/E ratio of -17.59.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

