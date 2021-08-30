-$0.08 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). KemPharm posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of KMPH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 10,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $316.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.