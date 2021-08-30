Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $67.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,049,500. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

