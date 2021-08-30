Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. 150,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

