Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.70. 32,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.